BOMBSHELL – NAJIB CAMP ‘EXPOSES’ ROBERT KUOK AS THE MAN GIVING MILLIONS TO APANDI’S BROTHER-IN-LAW TO RUN ANTI-GOVT NEWS PORTAL

In that case what was this song-and-dance by Ho about Jahabar needing to be open and transparent regarding who is financing The Malaysian Insight? Was this merely an act to throw the scent off him so that everyone will be looking for the secret financier in another direction? Now it has emerged that Robert Kuok is that funder and that Ho himself had arranged for the financing. That means The Malaysian Insider never really closed down after all but was just given a new set of clothes called The Malaysian Insight.

Almost a year ago, on 21st March 2017, The Star reported as follows:

The Malaysian Insight, headed by co-founder of the defunct The Malaysian Insider, Jahabar Sadiq, has been urged to reveal the source of the portal’s funding. “For transparency and in the public interest, Mr Jahabar should provide their names and not let the matter be shrouded in mystery,” The Edge Media Group chief executive officer and publisher, Ho Kay Tat, said in a comment published by Singapore’s The Straits Times.

Ho said Jahabar had previously revealed that The Malaysian Insight was funded by private equity, businessmen and loans. Ho said The Malaysian Insider cost RM500,000 a month to run and over 20 months they had spent RM10 million. “This is a big sum of money for a small privately funded media group that is not backed by political parties or a large corporate organisation,” said Ho.

Ho demanded that Jahabar reveal his source of funding while he secretly arranged for funding through Robert Kuok

The Malaysian Insight has a budget of RM50 million or RM10 million a year over the next five years and Ho wants Jahabar to explain where that money is coming from. The fact that the owner of The Malaysian Insight, Inside Media Sdn Bhd, has not filed any accounts with the Registrar of Companies shrouds this whole thing in mystery.

It has now been revealed that the richest Malaysian and second richest South-East Asian, Robert Kuok, who resides in Hong Kong, is The Malaysian Insight’s secret funder. For a man such as Robert Kuok, who according to Forbes is estimated to be worth US$15.3 billion, RM10 million a year is what Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would call mere dedak or animal feed.

Robert Kuok has been financing the anti-government movement for the last 20 years since 1998 so it is not surprising that his name has popped up as the moneyman behind The Malaysian Insight. After all, The Malaysian Insight is an anti-government news portal although some of its personalities may be linked to those who walk in the corridors of power.

In Malaysian politics it is quite normal for Chinese tycoons to back both sides of the political divide (as do some Malays and Indians as well) in case ‘the other side’ emerges as the new government after a general election. Selangor and Penang are perfect examples of those who made money through Barisan Nasional and who also backed ‘the other side’ and when ‘the other side’ emerged as the new government in 2008 it was business as usual for these Chinese tycoons.

Malaysian tycoons and businessmen who made money through Barisan Nasional have for years also been financing the opposition

Although it is not surprising that Robert Kuok has now been fingered as The Malaysian Insight’s main funder, considering his affiliation with the opposition for the last 20 years, what is surprising is how he became that financier. It seems Ho is the man who had arranged the funding and was the go-between for the multi-billionaire and The Malaysian Insight.

Raja Petra Kamarudin

– http://www.malaysia-today.net

.