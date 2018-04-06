BOMBSHELL: MAHATHIR FEARS HE MAY BE ASSASSINATED IN MOTHER OF ALL ELECTIONS, CITES HOW MARCOS MURDERED AQUINO

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has criticised the police and armed forces for supporting Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak.

He recalled how former Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos fell from power after the security forces turned against him following the assassination of his political opponent Benigno Aquino in 1983.

“I want to remind you about Marcos… He was able to become a dictator because he was supported by the police and army.

“But when he killed Aquino, the police and army decided not to support him and at that stage, he collapsed as a dictator.

“We wonder if the police and army (in Malaysia) are willing to wait until some of us are assassinated, including me, before they come to their senses..,” he told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

Asked if he was truly fearful for his life, Mahathir scoffed and responded, “With this man, I am worried about anything.”

The former premier was commenting on Armed Forces chief Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor urging the security forces to be loyal to the government led by the prime minister.

Mahathir said this is against the Federal Constitution as the armed forces must be loyal to the king and country, not to prime ministers and governments.

“(And) the police seem to be bound to him (Najib). They now take orders from him to the point of committing crimes, against the law, for example, the arrest of (former Umno man) Khairuddin (Abu Hassan),” he charged.

– M’kini

.