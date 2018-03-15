BOMBSHELL – JOHOR SULTAN & TMJ ABSOLVING NAJIB OF 1MDB INVOLVEMENT? OR IS THAT WHAT UMNO WANTS JOHOR MALAYS TO THINK: NAZRI GOES SOUTH TO KISS SULTAN & TMJ’S HAND IN APPARENT BID TO APOLOGIZE FOR WAR OF WORDS OVER ‘EVERYTHING TO HIDE’ NAJIB

PETALING JAYA: Nazri has sought forgiveness from the Johor Crown Prince according to a post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

It is not known exactly what Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz is apologising for, but in 2015, he had told Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to stay out of politics.

Nazri said this in response to a post made by Tunku Ismail on June 2015 criticising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for not attending an open dialogue session organised by a non-governmental organisation.

The war of words then continued as Tunku Ismail had reminded Nazri that “he is not a God from the heavens who lords above everybody”.

The Johor royal family granted an audience to Nazri on Thursday (March 15).

In the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page, Nazri was seen meeting with Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

“Nazri Aziz came to ask the Sultan of Johor’s views and suggestions on national governance for the future,” it said.

ANN

.