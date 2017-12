KUALA LUMPUR: Pas has envisioned a Malaysian Cabinet line-up to consist only of Malays as they are the majority race, party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

He said Islam had outlined that a national leader and his Cabinet members must profess the Islamic faith who were from the most influential race.

“But, Islam also provides rights to non-Muslims on the aspects of politics, economy and other affairs of life,” he said in an opinion piece published by Pas’ mouthpiece Harakah Daily on Friday.

Hadi said the rights for non-Muslims as accorded by Islam were better compared to provisions offered by “supporters and fighters of man-made ideologies” and other religions to those from a different religious belief.

He quoted Islamic scholar al-Mawardi, who stated that it was required by Islam for non-Muslims to be appointed as ministers, but they would be restricted to only be in management duties.

“Scholars of Islamic political ‘fiqh’ (Islamic jurisprudence) such as al-Mawardi, stipulate the appointments of non-Muslims among ministers or Cabinet members who are in charge of management, not as policymakers.

“This shows flexibility in the Islamic political system which is not of partisan fanatics like secular ideologists.”

Hadi pointed out that Islam dealt more closely with human nature, provided that the religion was mandated to govern.

He said Islam also maintained the rights of other religions without interfering with their religious practices.

“In terms of politics, Islam firmly requires the primary leadership to safeguard its policies and concepts to be Muslims and accept non-Muslims in the areas of expertise and management rather than on policy and conceptual matters.

“This means, Islam accepts non-Islamic positions through elections or the concept of a technocratic government,” he said.

NST

.