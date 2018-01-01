BOMBSHELL – DON’T FORGET ZAHID HAMIDI WAS PAK LAH’S NOMINEE: QUIETLY FROM THE WINGS, ANOTHER EX-PM PLAYS PUPPET MASTER TO TOPPLE NAJIB?

Further to this story:

USD 1 Million to attack Najib: Badawi,not Mahathir, and Najib needs to contend with the loss of Badawi’s support;

it can also be shown that the media campaign against PM Najib Razak might be orchestrated by his very own media and public relations team, directed by none other than Badawi .

The links are presented here ,and readers can decide for themselves.

The Loyal Deputy and Minister For Home Affairs Zahid Hamidi appointed Adenan Abdul Rahman his Deputy Secretary-General (Security and Policy) ,after Adenan’s rather short stint as Director General Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department ie Malaysia’s chief spy in charge of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organization which has domestic duties despite its name.