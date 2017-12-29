BOMBSHELL – BARISAN NASIONAL TO BREAK UP BEFORE GE14: MAJOR COMPONENT TO PULL OUT – NAJIB & UMNO ARE FINISHED, CLAIMS BLOG

Had a pow wow with some Bersatu and DAP folks this morning. Tomorrow is Bersatu’s General Assembly.

The General Assembly starts at 8:00 AM at Aras 7, Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam, IDCC Mall, Jalan Pahat L 15/L, Seksyen 15, Shah Alam.

The BN is over folks. They are dead. There is serious doubt and infighting going on inside UMNO. Super Moron’s gatekeepers have built a solid wall around the him. He is totally cut off from reality. He does not even know whether he is coming or going. The smart beggars in the entourage are singing his praises to the sky and lining their own pockets.

Amidst all this I just heard something else. A major component party of the BN will announce a pullout from the BN. The time of the announcement has been suggested but I do not wish to reveal it here. Or by any private email either. Sorry.

Once they make the announcement it is game over for the BN.

More importantly, much much more importantly it is also a very clever move because it will put a cap on the “power sharing” that must fall into place with a Pakatan Harapan government. Meaning there will NOT be confusion, chaos or any one party holding an overwhelming majority in a Pakatan government. It will add significant “stability” to Pakatan Harapan. So dont worry folks.

Just keep this in mind : “Zero Votes For The BN”

