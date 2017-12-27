US President Donald Trump’s Executive Order which gives him new powers to seize assets are separate from and independent of the Department of Justice’s asset seizures pursuant to its kleptocracy initiative.

The President’s powers are derived from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA) which is mentioned in the President’s EO. 50 USC 1701’s heading alone explains what it is all about:

50 U.S. Code § 1701 – Unusual and extraordinary threat; declaration of national emergency; exercise of Presidential authorities



Coming back then to what US AG Jeff Sessions said about 1MDB officials:

In total, 1MDB officials allegedly laundered more than $4.5 billion in funds through a complex web of opaque transactions and fraudulent shell companies with bank accounts in countries ranging from Switzerland and Singapore to Luxembourg and the United States. This is kleptocracy at its worst.

And given that the Executive Order includes a leader or official of an entity, including any government entity, that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in the misappropriation of state assets, the EO can obviously include one Arul Kanda Kandsamy, given the findings of the Public Accounts Committee.

