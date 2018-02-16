BOMBSHELL – A DOG’S LIFE AHEAD FOR NAJIB & ROSMAH? AFTER DECADES OF OPULENCE, HISTORIC LOSS OF POWER INESCAPABLE IN YEAR OF THE DOG FOR FIRST DUO: ‘ALREADY, MO1 & MCA CAUGHT CALLING UP THE CHINESE, BRIBING & BEGGING FOR VOTES AFTER FAILING TO MOBILIZE MALAY SUPPORT DESPITE RM90MIL PACT WITH HADI & CO’ – REPORT

Don’t be surprised when your dad or mom happily tells you that Prime Minister Najib Razak had called to wish them “Gong Xi Fa Chai”. As Malaysian ethnic-Chinese, like the rest of Chinese around the world, prepare for a family reunion dinner, Najib regime didn’t waste whatever little time left soliciting for votes from the Chinese community.

Of course, Mr. Najib didn’t personally call your parents. Even if he did, it’s hard to believe he was sincere. After all, this is the same person who had vowed to bathe his keris (Malay dagger) with Chinese blood. The so-called Najib’s private calls were from part-time workers paid by his propaganda team taking advantage of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

However, Najib’s propaganda team isn’t the only people trying to suck up to the ethnic-Chinese. MCA (Malaysian Chinese Association), one of 13 component parties forming Barisan Nasional (National Front) coalition, has similarly shifted into top gear. While Najib’s team sends Chinese Lunar New Year greetings, MCA was entrusted to do some heavy-lifting.

MCA is taking advantage of senior citizens, claiming that as a MCA member, they are entitled to free RM100 cash “angpow (monetary gift in red envelope)” as well as free general insurance protection. Your parents may bang their head against wall and beat themselves up, as they couldn’t remember they had ever joined the political party.

Still, your parents are required to go to MCA office such as Wisma MCA to get the goodies. Chances are they would be forced to attend some sort of brainwashing talks or photo ops for propaganda purposes. MCA also hopes that the bribes could entice some greedy and ignorant Chinese into registering as new member of MCA, and in the process increase its supporters.

The Chinese-based MCA party is often seen by the Chinese community as a lapdog of UMNO, a Malay-based dominant political party of which Mr. Najib is the president. As a running dog willing to do anything just for some crumbs, MCA was abandoned while opposition DAP gobbled as much as 90% of Chinese vote bank during election 5 years ago.

Wait a minute!! How did Najib Razak and MCA get hold of your parents’ contact number? Isn’t that an intrusion of privacy? Apparently, those folks from Najib propaganda team and MCA marketing team possess all the confidential data – including your parents’ identity card information, job or occupation, and even their old home address. What privacy?

It appears that Najib administration has failed to rally ethnic-Malay voters, even after the prime minister conspired with PAS (Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party) to bring ancient Hudud Law to the country. Abdul Hadi Awang, president of PAS, was allegedly bribed RM90 million to leave the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat coalition to split the opposition parties.

Without solid Malay voters behind him, Mr. Najib has no choice but to fall back to a plan he doesn’t really enjoy. Dressed in Chinese traditional costume, he was forced to act like an idiot beating Chinese drum welcoming Lunar New Year. That drama, performed 5 years ago just before the 2013 general election, had won him several Oscars for being the dumbest and silliest leader from even his circle of supporters.

With the 14th general election around the corner, Najib Razak has once again repeated the stunt. But he had learned his lesson well. This time, he didn’t beat any silly drum, but he still beats around the bush, claiming that he was grateful to the Chinese community for its role in nation-building, and has even given his assurance that no Malaysian will be left behind as Malaysia grows.

As he shamelessly talks about the Chinese tradition of reunion and the important roles played by Chinese brothers, sisters, sons and daughters in the economic growth, Mr. Najib conveniently forgets how he had unleashed Malay extremist and racist Red Shirt movement to intimidate the Chinese, even demanded the abolishment of vernacular schools – SJKC Chinese schools.

Heck, the Red Shirt thugs had threatened to terrorize Malaysia Chinatown – Petaling Street – if not for the timely intervention of former China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Huang Huikang, who deliberately paid a short visit to the Chinatown, sending a message to Najib regime that China would not tolerate violence, let alone bloody racial riots targeting the Chinese community.

The disgraceful MCA, on the other hand, could not even prevent the Red Shirt gangsters from threatening Chinatown, let alone protecting the Chinese community that it claims is representing. The same MCA had also played dumb when its boss PM Najib worked together with radical and extreme PAS to amend Act 355, otherwise known as Islamic Hudud Law.

Early this year, the impotent MCA and Gerakan (another component party of Najib administration) launched a joint assembly, a drama so rare that it gave rise to rumours that both struggling parties were testing water about a possible merger. Both parties begged the Chinese voters to wake up and not be fooled and cheated by opposition DAP.

Amusingly, MCA is still clueless that the Chinese voters have woken up since 2008 (12th general election). MCA President Liow Tiong Lai, whose wife was gifted a controversial RM600,000 Toyota Alphard MPV bearing registration number WSB 15 back in 2009, hopes that his party’s offer of RM100 cash and free insurance plan could prevent his party from going belly up.

Wee Ka Siong, the MCA’s Deputy President who was booed, heckled and jeered, and narrowly missed a punch from an “angry Uncle” in 2012, also hasn’t learned his lesson. Mr. Wee accuses Penang state government of corruption, when in fact he was involved in the PKFZ’s RM12 billion corruption scandal. Wee was caught crying like a baby when he lost in a coup against Ong Tee Kiat in 2009.

