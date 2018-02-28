BOMBSHEL – NAJIB NO MONEY LEFT TO ‘ROLL OVER’: NOW EVEN ALLOWANCES TO MPs HAVE BEEN STOPPED – ‘HOW ARE WE TO PAY OUR STAFF, RUN PROGRAMMES’

PARLIAMENTARIANS are complaining that their travelling allowances from the last session have not been processed, and claim that it is because the government lacks funds.

PKR’s Indera Kota MP Fauzi Abdul Rahman said parliamentarians have not received claims since the October session.

“It usually takes two weeks, but the government does not have money,” he said in Kuantan, Pahang, today.

Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh said it was difficult for opposition parliamentarians to run programmes and pay staff.

“We don’t have other funds, the claims will used to be pay staff. It is painful when we do not get claims. It is a very sad situation for parliamentarians not to be paid.”

She also said claims have not been processed on time since last year.

“The allowance for attending sittings, which was supposed to be paid during the parliamentary session, was delayed. We were only paid two weeks ago. Even the claims have not been paid,” Fuziah said.

DAP’s parliamentary whip, Anthony Loke, said he was told by Parliament’s finance department that they had no money to pay the claims.

“The (finance) department told us that there was no money. The parliamentary budget has run out and they were being paid in instalments,” he told The Malaysian Insight today.

Loke, who is Seremban MP, said Putrajaya was facing financial difficulties since even Barisan Nasional parliamentarians were not being paid.

“They (government) do not have enough money to roll. They are cutting corners wherever they can, this includes parliamentarians.”

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

