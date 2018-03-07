BN SELF-DESTRUCTS: MCA TO BE CHASED OUT BY UMNO – OR WILL LIOW & CO FINALLY SUMMON THE GUTS TO WALK AWAY? ‘MAKE SURE NO CABINET SEATS ARE AGAIN WASTED ON MCA’ – JOHOR UMNO MAN TELLS NAJIB

There could be no love lost between Robert Kuok and the government possibly due to an unpleasant policy putting his corporate outfit out of an advantage it enjoyed for decades. There were also excerpts in his book that may not have gone down well with local politicians.

Recently there have been outbursts against the tycoon for allegedly funding DAP to unseat the Government.

Whether true or not, there are avenues for the billionaire to seek remedy and, for slander or libel, his remedy could prove to be a fatal poison to the aggressor.

Logic dictates too that if there is no concrete evidence one would be out of his mind to take this man to task with such blistering statements.

One thing good however has come out of this on the brink of the general elections. We finally get to see who is wearing the sheep skin among the herd of the BN coalition.

We are at the brink of war and anyone who funds our enemy IS our enemy.

An MCA spokesperson said that “ “Robert Kuok as a businessman has every right to support whichever political party he deems fit.”

Conversely, politicians too have every right to curse the money that supports their opponents.

No one is untouchable in Malaysia and if MCA makes a fuss over the onslaught on Kuok not because of its offensiveness to the Malaysian but just because he is a Chinese tycoon, then we can witness the racist antics of this party.

MCA doesn’t have to worry about statements made by UMNO leaders that might hurt feelings of the Chinese effecting BN’s performance in the coming elections. They might do better instead by getting off their backsides and start contributing to the preparations of the BN machinery.

In Johor, MCA was the only party that didn’t submit their numbers from their groundwork to the State BN for analysis. Instead they keep on giving positive percentages plucked from the sky without justification.

It was also reported by a newsportal that Ong Ka Chuan “urged DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang to train his guns on Umno leaders, Raja Petra and not MCA, if he was unhappy with the attacks against Kuok”

This shows their readiness to be subservient to the chauvinist opposition party while breaking ranks with the ruling coalition.

I Hope The Good Prime Minister Will Take Cognisance Of This And Ensure That No Cabinet Seats Are Again Wasted On Them If They Further Fail To Win Their Seats Which By The Way, Was Won On The Backs Of Malay Voters!

-http://tpj-one-thepatriot.blogspot.sg/2018/03/worms-coming-out-of-woodworks.html

