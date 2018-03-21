‘BERSIH IS MORE GANGSTER’: LOW CULTURE UMNO MPs GET FROM BAD TO WORSE – INSTEAD OF REGRETTING NS MB’S ‘OVERTURN TABLES’ CALL, THEY HURL ABUSE AT MAHFUZ

A brief commotion erupted in the Dewan Rakyat this morning when Mahfuz Omar (Amanah-Pokok Sena) stood up to criticise Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Mohamad Hassan’s purported call for youths to engage in thug-like tactics.

Contrary to values promoted under the government’s 2050 National Transformation (TN50) plan, Mahfuz (above) said Mohamad Hassan’s purported call for youths to “overturn tables” would instead encourage a generation of “gangsters”.

“I believe that no one will reject the intention to create a high value and a high integrity society through TN50. But in these past few days, I have been seeing things that appear to contradict these values.

“For example, what was said by Negeri Sembilan MB at a function with (Youth and Sports Minister) Khairy Jamaluddin, calling on BN youths to overturn tables at coffee-shops,” he said.

“This shows that this TN50 is nothing more than a lie to the society and people,” said Mahfuz to jeers from BN MPs.

Bung Mokhtar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) then took a jab at Mahfuz’s recent entry to Amanah, saying that the latter was “jumping around” with no real intentions.

“Pokok Sena lompat–lompat (jumping around) but no questions […] he didn’t use to behave this way when still in PAS,” said Bung Mokhtar.

“Bersih is more gangster,” said Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin (BN-Papar) in reference to Mahfuz’s “gangsters” jibe.

Others heard shouting at Mahfuz to sit down included Abdul Ghapur Salleh (BN-Kalabakan) [above].

“I called Pokok Sena (to ask) assuming that now he will be more amanah (trustworthy),” said Deputy Speaker Ismail Said then urged the MPs to move on.

Mahfuz had earlier stood up to question Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department SK Devamany (BN-Senator) who responded to a question from Shaharuddin Ismail (BN-Kangar) on strengthening the culture of high integrity in drafting the concept of TN50.

A viral video earlier this week had shown Mohamad purportedly calling on BN youths in Rembau to take physical action against business outlets which actively slander the government.

English-daily The Sun, however, yesterday quoted Mohamad as laughing off the matter claiming his remarks – which he said were meant to inspire confidence among the youth to work harder – were taken out of context.

– M’kini

