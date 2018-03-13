BERSATU TO CONTEST UNDER DAP? WHAT’S WRONG – MAHATHIR SAYS EVEN WILLING TO STAND AS DAP’S PRESIDENT

DR Mahathir Mohamad is willing to contest under the ticket of any Pakatan Harapan (PH) party including DAP in the 14th general election (GE14) if his party Bersatu is dissolved.

The Bersatu and PH chairman said this was the option he was considering in view of the dilemma faced by his party following action taken recently by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“I’m open, I can stand for DAP even, maybe (as) president of DAP,” he said sarcastically at a press conference Parliament’s lobby today after a PH presidential council meeting.

He was commenting on whether Bersatu would field candidates under the ticket of its allies in the opposition coalition in GE14 if the party was dissolved.

Asked if Bersatu’s crisis was an obstacle to the opposition pact in GE14, Dr Mahathir said: “Of course, if they (RoS) don’t approve, it would be difficult but we will campaign as PH.”

Recently, the RoS issued a notice to Bersatu which required the party to provide certain information and documents to it by March 29 or face de-registration.

-Bernama

