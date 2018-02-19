BE VERY CAREFUL NAJIB, ANY ‘BUMIPUTERA’ HAS THE RIGHT TO BRING YOU TO COURT OVER 1MDB: ‘THE BUMIPUTERA ECONOMIC COUNCIL SERVES BUMIS, NOT THE GOVT’ – REPORT

This is from the Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) website:

The Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB), chaired by the Prime Minister was established after the Bumiputera Economic Empowerment Programme in September 2013 to replace the Bumiputera Agenda Action Council (MTAB).

With the establishment of the Bumiputera Economic Council, YAB Prime Minister monitors the implementation of initiatives under the Bumiputera Economic Empowerment Agenda closely across ministries and GLC.

Clearly, the BEC/MEB serves Bumiputeras, not the government. It does so by overseeing GLC’s including 1MDB.

It follows that any Bumiputera has standing (locus standi) to have any matter concerning 1MDB brought before the courts.

