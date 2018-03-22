‘BA*LS OF STEEL’ MAHATHIR GATECRASHES ‘TOO OLD TO BE PM’ FORUM, TELLS PANELLISTS – ‘I’M HERE GUYS, SAY IT TO MY FACE’

Ada forum bertajuk, “Adakah Tun M terlalu Tua untuk jadi PM?”
Saya hadir.
I’m here guys. Say it to my face.
Dr Mahathir Mohamad gatecrashed a forum assessing whether he is too old to be prime minister at the age of 93.
The former premier received a standing ovation when he arrived at the Karangkraf Complex for the Sinar Harian forum in Shah Alam.
He was given a front row seat and an opportunity to share his thoughts on his physical and mental health, as well as his willingness to become prime minister.
“I am willing to become prime minister because I was forced to do so… When I retired, I thought I could go on a cruise,” he said.
Also present is his wife of six decades, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, who also spoke about her husband’s health.
The panelists include a fitness instructor and a psychologist.
Taking to Twitter, Mahathir said: “There is a forum on whether Tun M is too old to be PM. I am present. I am here guys. Say it to my face.”
MEANWHILE, according to The Sun Daily:
Let’s have a debate, Tun M challenges Najib
PETALING JAYA: Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stated his preparedness to be questioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak over the former’s alleged wrongdoings during his tenure.
The offer, however, came with a catch. It must be done in a debate session between the two leaders.
In a recent blog posting, Mahathir said a head-to-head showdown would allow the public to listen and make their own judgment on which leader had actually tried to hide the facts.
“You (Najib) can come with your senior officials, young ministers. Bring along experts from overseas, including Cambridge Analytica, to whisper the answers when you can’t answer them.
“You can also ask on my record when I was the prime minister for 22 years. Ask me about the billions in losses incurred by Bank Negara, the losses by Perwaja and others. I will not bring any experts. It will be only me,” he said.
Mahathir, in his trademark sarcastic jab against Najib, said the prime minister should not be afraid of an old man like him.
“You are still young. Why should you be afraid to debate with a man in his 90s,” he said.
The 93-year-old Mahathir was recently appointed as the prime minister candidate for opposition Pakatan Harapan, a coalition which he chairs.
“But Najib is afraid to debate me. During the two Nothing to Hide forums that were organised, Najib was afraid to attend,” Mahathir said.
“Instead, the police were ordered to stop the forum,” he said.
Mahathir called on Najib to openly declare that he indeed did not have anything to hide, despite various allegations of misconduct over government’s administration.
– M’kini / THE SUN DAILY
