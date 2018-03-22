‘BA*LS OF STEEL’ MAHATHIR GATECRASHES ‘TOO OLD TO BE PM’ FORUM, TELLS PANELLISTS – ‘I’M HERE GUYS, SAY IT TO MY FACE’

Dr Mahathir Mohamad gatecrashed a forum assessing whether he is too old to be prime minister at the age of 93.

The former premier received a standing ovation when he arrived at the Karangkraf Complex for the Sinar Harian forum in Shah Alam.

He was given a front row seat and an opportunity to share his thoughts on his physical and mental health, as well as his willingness to become prime minister.

“I am willing to become prime minister because I was forced to do so… When I retired, I thought I could go on a cruise,” he said.

Also present is his wife of six decades, Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, who also spoke about her husband’s health.

The panelists include a fitness instructor and a psychologist.

Taking to Twitter, Mahathir said: “There is a forum on whether Tun M is too old to be PM. I am present. I am here guys. Say it to my face.”