AZRIN PART OF NAJIB’S ‘INSIDIOUS PACT’ WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO CRIPPLE DR M & CO IN GE14? SHOW THE WORLD THE PROOF IF YOU HAVE – MUKHRIZ CHALLENGES ‘ALL LIES’ AZRIN

FORMER Kedah menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir has challenged his former aide Azrin Azril to produce the evidence to support his allegations that Mukhriz received advice from Cambridge Analytica in the 2013 elections.

Mukhriz said he was also “looking forward” to seeing the proof that Azrin had offered to provide showing Azrin had worked for him and advised him on communications and strategy matters until 2015, including during the 2013 general election, and afterwards, when Mukhriz was menteri besar.

“I welcome his offer to present the evidence he claims to possess, apparently showing I had lied about Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group not advising Kedah Barisan Nasional on the elections,” Mukhriz told The Malaysian Insight.

Cambridge Analytica was last week revealed to have used personal data mined from Facebook without permission, via a security breach that the social network had known but done nothing about for two years. Created in 2013 as an offshoot of British parent company SCL Group, the firm with offices in London, New York City, and Washington, DC, offers data mining, data brokerage, and data analysis with strategic communication services for the electoral process.

Azrin had earlier today called Mukhriz a liar for denying he had consulted Cambridge Analytica for advice on Kedah Barisan Nasional’s 2013 election campaign.

Azrin had threatened to produce evidence to the contrary should Mukhriz persist in lying about his connection to the firm.

“It is time for Mukhriz to stop deliberately distorting the facts to save himself, and come clean,” said Azrin, who is now head of the the Southeast Asia division of SCL Group, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica.

Mukhriz said he accepted Azrin’s offer of proof to back up his allegations, saying he especially looked forward to seeing Azrin validate his claim that he was the former menteri besar’s media liaison.

“But I think all media representatives in Kedah know that my media officer was Fisol,” said Mukhriz.

Mukhriz said he stood by his denial that he engaged Cambridge Analytica’s services while leading the BN campaign in Kedah in the 13th general election.

“I stand by my statement yesterday denying the allegations, which are intended to deceive.”

He had also said in the statement that Azrin was his media officer until 2013 and that Azrin was no longer holding the position when Mukhriz was installed as the menteri besar of Kedah.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

.