ASIAN STOCKS RISE AFTER U.S. GAINS; MANY MARKETS CLOSED FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR

Over in Asia, there’s set to be less activity than normal, with markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam closed.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei rallied 1.26 percent as the yen wobbled against the greenback. The currency fetched 106.04 per dollar at 10:22 a.m, hitting a new 15-month high for the second consecutive day.

Utilities were among the biggest gainers, with Kansai Electric Powerand Chubu Electric Power both jumping more than 5 percent.

Used-car dealer Idom soared 3.7 percent on news that it is partnering with Uber in Africa.

Beer manufacturer Sapporo Holdings slumped 5.6 percent after posting a 16 percent drop in 2017 operating profit.

In economic news, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’sadministration reappointed Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another five-year term in an indication that the country’s stimulus policy will remain unchanged.

Australian shares climbed 0.10 percent, led by gains in financials. Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 0.81 percent while insurance provider Suncorp rallied 2.85 percent.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, traded near a two-week high against the greenback, hovering around $0.7949.

Private hospital operator Healthscope jumped 5 percent on hopes for a potential sale of its Asian pathology business.

The Reserve Bank of Australia plans to leave interest rates at their current record lows for a while, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday, adding that he hoped for gradual improvement in the unemployment rate.

