ASIAN STOCKS RISE AFTER U.S. GAINS; MANY MARKETS CLOSED FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR
Gains on Wall Street lifted Asian equities on the last day of the week, but trading in the region was subdued with many markets shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Major U.S. indexes extended their winning streak to five days on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 breaking above their 50-day moving averages as bond yields hit fresh multiyear highs.
On the U.S. data front, jobless claims increased by 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000, rebounding from a near 45-year low. The producer price index, meanwhile, rose 0.4 percent in January, in line with expectations.
Over in Asia, there’s set to be less activity than normal, with markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam closed.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei rallied 1.26 percent as the yen wobbled against the greenback. The currency fetched 106.04 per dollar at 10:22 a.m, hitting a new 15-month high for the second consecutive day.
Utilities were among the biggest gainers, with Kansai Electric Powerand Chubu Electric Power both jumping more than 5 percent.
Used-car dealer Idom soared 3.7 percent on news that it is partnering with Uber in Africa.
Beer manufacturer Sapporo Holdings slumped 5.6 percent after posting a 16 percent drop in 2017 operating profit.
In economic news, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’sadministration reappointed Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for another five-year term in an indication that the country’s stimulus policy will remain unchanged.
Australian shares climbed 0.10 percent, led by gains in financials. Commonwealth Bank of Australia jumped 0.81 percent while insurance provider Suncorp rallied 2.85 percent.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, traded near a two-week high against the greenback, hovering around $0.7949.
Private hospital operator Healthscope jumped 5 percent on hopes for a potential sale of its Asian pathology business.
The Reserve Bank of Australia plans to leave interest rates at their current record lows for a while, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday, adding that he hoped for gradual improvement in the unemployment rate.
– https://www.cnbc.com
.