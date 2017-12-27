ASIA TRADES MIXED; AUSTRALIAN, JAPANESE ENERGY STOCKS CLIMB AFTER OIL CRACKS $60

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi declined 0.21 percent. Blue-chip tech stocks, which had sold off in the last session, were a bright spot, although those gains were offset by losses in manufacturing names and financials. Samsung Electronics rose 1.08 percent while Posco declined 1.47 percent.

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries plunged 28.75 percent after it announced Tuesday that it intended to list Hyundai Oilbank in 2018, Reuters reported. The move will likely raise some $1.2 billion through a share issue, Reuters said. Shares of holding company Hyundai Robotics fell 4.01 percent.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed as gains by gold producers were offset by moderate losses in most other sectors. The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold sub-index rose 2.29 percent. Energy-related names also advanced, with Santos climbing 1.79 percent.

Greater China markets were narrowly mixed. The Hang Seng Indexedged up 0.03 percent. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite shed 0.13 percent and the Shenzhen Composite was off 0.05 percent.

Meanwhile, profits made by Chinese industrial companies rose 14.9 percent compared to one year ago, Reuters said, reflecting the poorest growth figure since April this year. Industrial profits had risen 25.1 percent in October.

Apple suppliers in Asia were also in the spotlight after Apple fell 2.5 percent during the U.S. session following a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily that the company will slash its iPhone X sales forecast. An Apple spokeswoman told Reuters that it did not comment on “market rumors.”

Hong Kong lens manufacturer Sunny Optical lost 5.98 percent, and AAC Technologies tumbled 5.89 percent. Apple suppliers in Taiwan fared better, having already recorded losses earlier this week on that news. Pegatron was up 1 percent and Hon Hai Precision Industry was higher by 0.99 percent.

U.S. stocks finished the Tuesday session lower following the long Christmas weekend. Retailers stateside notched gains, although losses were seen in the tech space. The Dow Jones industrial average closed off 0.03 percent, or 7.85 points, at 24,746.21.

Major European markets remained closed on Tuesday.