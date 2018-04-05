AS SURVEY SHOWS 61% WANT DR M TO BE PM & ONLY 39% WANT NAJIB TO STAY, NEWS OF BERSATU’S SHOCK DE-REGISTRATION AHEAD OF GE14 SPARKS MEDIA FIRESTORM ACROSS THE WORLD
A majority of respondents to Selangor think tank Institut Darul Ehsan’s latest survey chose Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad as their prime ministerial candidate after the 14th general election.
According to the survey findings, 61 percent of 4,920 respondents picked Mahathir, over 39 percent who said Najib should remain as prime minister.
“Overall, the people are still seeing that the times of Mahathir and (jailed former opposition leader) Anwar Ibrahim as being the golden years,” said IDE chief executive Prof Redzuan Othman who presented the tink tank’s “Malaysia Survey 2018” findings, which polled 4,920 respondents nationwide from March 23 to March 26.
In terms of racial breakdown, Chinese respondents recorded the highest support for Mahathir with 72 percent, followed by Indians at 61 percent and Malays, 57 percent.
Redzuan noted that while there have been critics of Mahathir based on his 22-year tenure as prime minister, this had less impact on his popularity among respondents.
He added that he had a chance to personally interview Mahathir and the Bersatu chairperson expressed confidence that there would be a larger swing of Malay support towards Harapan.
Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong had coined the “Malay tsunami” phrase after Mahathir’s ceramah in his home-state of Kedah on March 30 attracted more than10,000 supporters.
In response, Najib said a Malay tsunami was unlikely as it would mean a rejection of Umno and he does not foresee such a situation happening.
