AS PANIC SWEEPS THROUGH SINKING SHIP UMNO-BN, MAHATHIR PROMISES NO WITCH-HUNT, NO POLITICS OF REVENGE AGAINST NAJIB & CO

KUALA LUMPUR – Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not seek revenge against corrupt politicians if the federal Opposition comes into power but will instead let the law run its course, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir, a former prime minister who was last weekend declared as the four-party PH pact’s prime minister-designate, said those suspected of being corrupt will have their guilt or innocence determined by the courts in accordance with the country’s laws.

“We will respect rule of law, it is not our intention to take revenge on them, we will hold on to rule of law.

“If the laws say those who steal have to be brought to court and the court will decide if it’s true or not and deliver penalties, that is our way. It is not our way to oppress certain people like now,” the 92-year-old said in his first-ever Policy Talk broadcast “live” on his official Facebook account this morning.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a comment from a citizen, who expressed hope that PH would ensure all ministers go through a forensic audit and seize all assets obtained through corruption and return them to Malaysians, if it won federal power.

– Malay Mail

