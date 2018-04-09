AS JOHOR PRINCE DEFENDS HIS OPINION OF DR MAHATHIR, ‘PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL’ RM 8.6 BILLION GEMAS-JB PROJECT FROM FEDERAL GOVT COMES UNDER SCRUTINY

First this:

The Star ,7 April 2018:

Apart from YTL and THP, the other partner in the YTL-THP JV is said to be the SIPP group, which is linked to the Johor Palace.

The SIPP group has bagged a few federal government-sponsored projects in the state following its partnership with the YTL group, including the RM8.6bil Gemas-Johor Baru double-track project.

(https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2018/04/07/ytl-corp-pulls-off-surprise/#wrbOl6QB69FYLRci.99)

Channel New Asia,8 April 2018:His Royal Highness, Brigadier General Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim

“HM Sultan of Johor and I have agendas and plans. Our main agenda is the state of Johor, but how we reach Putrajaya, we can’t disclose to all of you as it is private and confidential.

“I do not (support) any political party, but in order to change a country’s fate and improve the system, it is not by bringing down a government. We need to change it from the inside,” he wrote.

“Our neighboring countries and I believe that if a ship has been sailing fine for many years but has an issue due to its skipper, do not fix it with a new engine. We stay on the same ship and guide the skipper to where we want to go. That’s all I’m sharing with the people. But the people of Johor must believe in the vision of HM Sultan of Johor and I.”

AND NOW THIS:

TMJ responds to Facebook comments

Sunday, 8 Apr 2018

PETALING JAYA: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has responded to comments on social media in relation to another social media post he made on Saturday night.

Here is his response verbatim:

WHATEVER DECISIONS OR OPINIONS IS EVERYONE’S RIGHTS.

I gave my sincerest opinion for what I think is best for my state. It was my personal opinion and being in my position I do not support any political party or individual. Whenever I think of something, I always think of the betterment of state of Johor and I do not let my emotions cloud my opinions or anything for that matter. I use my mind to get what is best.

People have the right to give their own opinions. They have the right to support whomever they want and the right to form an opinion. I still say that whomever becomes the leader in this country, he does not only serve a political party’s idealogy. He needs to serve the people. That is why we are here, HM The Sultan of Johor and I or any other politicians. Our duty first and foremost it to the people.

Whatever statements I gave last night is my personal opinion, and the people have ghe right to choose for themselves. It is different in Johor. You have to understand that in Johor we have our own way, so don’t bring your outside influences, take care of your own states and country.

That is my honest opinion, but how do I say that the people that they have the right to choose whomever they want. But remember, whomever that person may be, he must serve and give priority to you and not to his personal agendas.

My opinion is for the state of Johor. Whatever I think of, whatever I do, it is for the people of Johor and not for myself. To me, the people of Johor believe in the leadership of HM The Sultan of Johor.

I was born to serve the state of Johor. So, that is my responsibility. I did not say I support Tun Mahathir, Dato Seri Najib or anyone else. I am a straight forward person. Before, when Dato Seri Najib made a mistake, I stood and said something and when Tun Mahathir had issues, I stood and said something. I am not on anyone’s side and I am not supporting anyone. I only disagree when a person who had a crisis with Johor in the past tries to take over Johor! Because this is my state. A state my father, grandfather and ancestors have protected whenever there is a crisis. Is it that easy for the people to forget about those crises?

No matter what, The Johor state constitution and the intitution of Johor needs to be maintained, the sovereignty and the well being of Johor must be the top priority. Is that difficult to be understood? Whoever you want to support, you support. But like I said, all matters related to Johor are between the Johor people and me. I feel that outsiders do not need to intervene and voice out. The majority of them, when we investigated, came from outside.

Whatever happens to Malaysia is your problem. Whatever decisions I feel are the best for Johor are between my people and me. We can discuss together, talk together and I give my opinions, they give theirs. That’s what makes this state progress because we exchange opinions and most importantly we are sincere and loyal to the Johor state constitution and institution. Whatever happens to the country, it involves other people, not me.

HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor

