AS FOR PAS, DON’T EXPECT TO WIN EVEN A SINGLE SEAT IN SELANGOR: THINK-TANK PREDICTS OUTRAGED MALAYS WILL VOTE AGAINST UMNO-BN, PAS DESPITE REDELINEATION

A Selangor think-tank today said BN will face a tough challenge to recapture the state in the upcoming 14th general election.

Institute Darul Ehsan (IDE) chief executive Prof Dr Redzuan Othman also predicted that PAS would similarly find it difficult to retain even one seat in Selangor.

He said this was based on its survey findings that more Malays from urban and semi-urban polling districts will vote for Harapan in GE14.

“We found that in Selangor, even with the re-delineation exercise, more Malays in urban and semi-urban polling districts said they will support Harapan.

“In this scenario, it would be difficult for BN to take over Selangor,” he said in presenting findings of the “Malaysia Survey 2018” that polled 4,920 respondents nationwide from March 23 to March 26.

The results for Selangor, however, were based on an earlier statewide survey with 3,277 respondents from all 56 state seats.

Specifically, Redzuan said the survey found that 39 percent of Malay respondents in urban polling district would give their support to Harapan, compared to 34 percent for BN, 22 percent for PAS and five percent undecided.

In the semi-urban polling districts, IDE’s survey found that 41 percent Malay respondents said they would support Harapan, in comparison to 33 percent for BN, 21 percent for PAS and four percent undecided.

“Take for example the Ijok state seat, Pekan Ijok is considered an urban polling district while the area near the paddy fields is considered as rural,” Redzuan explained.

Unlike the urban and semi-urban polling districts, survey results for the rural polling districts showed that 61 percent Malay voters would vote for BN, 22 percent for Harapan, 17 percent for PAS and none were undecided.

Muhyiddin’s influence insufficient to capture Johor, says think tank

The influence of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin in Johor is insufficient to capture the state, for Pakatan Harapan in the upcoming 14th general elections, a Selangor think-tank predicted today.

Institut Darul Ehsan chief executive Prof Dr Redzuan Othman said one factor it identified, was that Muhyiddin is seen as being less influential when compared to Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairperson.

“Mahathir’s influence can bring down (BN in) Kedah but Muhyiddin’s influence (in Johor) is not equal to Mahathir,” Redzuan told reporters after presenting findings of IDE’s “Malaysia Survey 2018” that polled 4,920 respondents nationwide from March 23 to March 26.

“Bersatu is still seen as being Mahathir’s party,” he said, adding that Muhyiddin, in the days after he was sacked from Umno, was also seen as being indecisive and less charismatic when compared to Mahathir.

During his earlier presentation, Redzuan, however, did not release state-specific data for Johor or Kedah, although he predicted that the northern state could fall to the opposition.

– M’kini

