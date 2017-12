‘I guess his term will have to be renewed until after the election.’

Arul Kanda’s term with 1MDB extended

Anonymous 2443871479002035: When the 1MDB house of cards comes crashing down, don’t forget the name of its president and CEO – Arul Kanda Kandasamy.

Demi Rakyat: Arul knows all the dirt in 1MDB. So it’s expected that his contract would be renewed with enhanced benefits. Otherwise Prime Minister Najib Razak and his gang are goners.

Of course, Arul will not come out directly to say this but has quietly leaked it to the public. Our country is cursed not just by those in power who are corrupt, but worse still, by people who support the corrupt.

Boeyks: My, my, haven’t you already been paid too well by the rakyat for your stay in 1MDB? How have the people benefitted from your term so far?

Please list it down so we know that you are giving returns for your high salary as every one of us had to work very hard to pay your salaries.

Armageddon: Well, we can’t really be surprised that this man is being rewarded for his excellent service to the government.

After all, it can’t be too easy to cover up for Malaysian Official 1 (MO1) every day, right? It must be tiring.

So at least he’s getting a handsome reward for all his hard work. I guess his term will have to be renewed until after the election. Smart move by Najib.

VGV: Sure, continue with your “play” – Arul as 1MDB president and CEO for another term. No one else would fit into your shoes as others are not that “well versed” in the art of manipulation.

I sincerely hope that by the end of your tenure the “cat would come out of the bag” so that we can draw the curtain fully on 1MDB.

I also hope that finally you may become the “game changer” instead of merely being the scapegoat.

Middle Path: Yes, this is because he is doing a good job in deflecting questions and has shown himself to be most capable of defending the alleged crooks behind 1MDB from being revealed.

Well done, you shameless, soulless human.

Maggotman: In a previous life, Arul must have been a famous tailor specialising in stitching invisible clothes for naked emperors.

1MDB plans to meet Dec 31 deadline on IPIC payment

Boeyks: Just because someone was exposed with his fingers in the cookie jar and does not want to face justice, now all of us (other than his cronies) have to stand on our tiptoes each time a repayment is due.

In the meantime, each of us has had to suffer through the Goods and Services Tax (GST), higher cost of living, withdrawal of subsidies, higher petrol prices, budget cuts, and late pension payments while money has to be diverted to make the repayments.

Anonymous 2460391489930458: Repayment by a company for its arrears should be a straightforward and trouble-free matter.

Payment of its dues should not even attract media interest, unless of course the company is a problematic one, which seems to be the case with 1MDB.

It seems there really is no light at the end of the 1MDB tunnel and it is quite clear now that the company is facing a severe cash crunch.

Without “legitimate” means of raising money since the company basically does not generate any revenue of its own, it seems like a monumental uphill battle for the company every time another payment deadline draws close.

How long can this company keep employing dubious stop-gap measures to pay its creditors before it eventually runs out of cash?

This has to be one of the largest cover-ups in the financial world involving a state-owned company.

Anonymous 2436471476414726: Billions of ringgit have gone down the drain due to this scandal and yet nobody is held accountable. How much longer can the rakyat stomach this?

Only in Malaysia can this happen. In other countries, the perpetrators would be behind bars by now or even facing the firing squad.

Mechi: Indeed, how can we Malaysians continue tolerating such sheer kleptocracy? Really ashamed of our whole bunch of irresponsible and indolent government leaders working hard to save themselves and their cronies?

If they leave the scene or lose the coming elections, the ringgit would appreciate overnight and the economy would improve tremendously.

Isn’t the role of the government to serve the people and help the economy?

Kamikasi: Basically, the GST is being used to save the PM’s skin.

NNFC: These payments are highly suspicious. Moreover, can the government also comment if this is connected to the delay in pension payments for December?

Rick Teo: Once again, I thought 1MDB said they already paid the US$1.2 billion to Aabar Investments PJS Ltd, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (Aabar BVI). Then why are we paying again?

That means 1MDB is paying twice for the same loan. The first tranche has allegedly gone missing. Now Malaysian taxpayers have to pay a second time.

NevervoteBN: Dear 1MDB bosses, please tell us where the money paid to Aabar BVI is, in the first place?

Has it been deposited into the accounts of Malaysian Official 1 (MO1) or his associate, Jho Low?

MKINI

.