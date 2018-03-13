ARMED WITH NEW KIDNEYS, BUNG MOKTAR NOW OBSESSED WITH ‘UNPROTECTED SEX’: THINK LESS ABOUT INTERCOURSE, MORE ABOUT PEOPLE – WAN SAIFUL TELLS SABAH MP

Bersatu’s latest recruit Wan Saiful Wan Jan has read Umno veteran Bung Moktar Radin’s open letter to him several times but still remains stumped over the message.

However, the academic noted how the Kinabatangan MP raised the issue of “unprotected sexual intercourse”.

“As a sign of respect to the self-proclaimed senior Umno politician, I thought I should at least try to decipher what exactly he wants to say. I am afraid I still fail to do so.

“But I am intrigued that out of the blue Bung brought up the issue of ‘unprotected sexual intercourse’ when I was really talking about the need to inject class and intellect into public policy debates. His attention seems to be different from mine,” he added.

Noting that the Kinabatangan MP claims to enjoy obsessive “love” from his supporters and conceding that he might have less experience in unprotected sex compared to the Umno leader, Wan Saiful, however, suggested how Bung could reciprocate the love to his supporters.

“I suggest that he returns his supporters’ love by championing the rights of Sabahans rather than thinking about unprotected sexual intercourse,” he said.

According to Wan Saiful, Bung could take a leaf out of Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto.

RELATED STORY: Bung Moktar recovering after surgery, say relatives

“Pillar 4 of our Buku Harapan has nine specific promises on how we will return the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 when we become government after GE14.

“Harapan will not just implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 in a way that Umno has failed to do for five decades, but we will also catalyse the economic growth, create new jobs, make Sabah a beacon of inter-ethnic relations, improve the quality of education and healthcare services, champion those living in rural areas, defend Sabah’s borders, defend native customary land rights, and more.

“These are the policies that Sabahans need,” he added.

Wan Saiful said Sabahans also need their elected representatives to properly champion their cause in Parliament so that Umno does not further erode their rights and wealth.

“As a self-proclaimed Umno politician, rather than talking about unprotected sexual intercourse, how about if we talk policy?” he added.

Yesterday, Bung penned an open letter to Wan Saiful where among others, he challenged the Bersatu member to contest against him in Kinabatangan.

The Umno veteran claimed that voters in this constituency have been falling in love with him since the 1999 general election.

Bung was responding to Wan Saiful’s criticism of the BN politician for linking obesity to the nation’s prosperity.

– M’kini

.