ARE MALAYSIAN CHINESE REALLY YOUR ‘BROTHERS & SISTERS’, NAJIB? AFTER LAUNCHING THE MOST INTENSE EVER ANTI-CHINESE CAMPAIGN VIA DAP-BASHING, FORK-TONGUED NAJIB OFFERS ‘HAPPY YEAR OF DOG’ WISHES

THE prime minister is grateful to the Chinese community for its role in nation-building, and has given his assurance that no Malaysian will be left behind as Malaysia grows.

In a Chinese New Year message posted on his blog today, Najib Rajak expressed “heartfelt gratitude” to Malaysian Chinese for helping the nation grow, saying “we will grow stronger and together as one”.

He said the festival placed great emphasis on the tradition of reunion and embedded not just the values of filial piety and respect in the next generation, but also strengthened bonds between family and friends

“This celebration is a perfect reminder of the many cultures and faiths that make us who we areS as Malaysians. Our vast array of traditions and perspectives, our melting pot is what makes us unique, keeping us fresh and dynamic,” he wrote.

“Indeed Malaysia is home to many, and all have played important role in building this great nation especially our Chinese brothers and sisters as fellow sons and daughters of Malaysia. Their tremendous contribution is evident in every part of the country be it culturally or economically.

“To this end, my heartfelt gratitude goes to the nation-building role played by all Malaysian Chinese since Independence.

“I am committed to ensure that no Malaysians will be left behind, that the future of our children will be better than ours and that we will grow stronger and together as one.”

It could be that the food, the culture and the laughter in festive celebrations had united Malaysians, he said, but unity had been ingrained in Malaysians since Independence.

“We live harmoniously as one regardless of race and creed. It has become a way of life and this bond between us is what I believe to be the true spirit of 1Malaysia.

“I hope that this Year of the Dog will bring prosperity and good health to you and your families and may we continue to be proud and committed to Negaraku, a country that we love.”

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

