APANDI TO CREATE ANOTHER CIRCUS ALA 1MDB FOR NAJIB? IGP PROMISES TO HAND OVER FELDA LAND SCAM PROBE PAPERS TO AG NEXT WEEK

INSPECTOR-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today the investigation report on the controversial transfer of Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur, will be handed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers next week, news reports say.

The country’s top cop, however, would not disclose how much of the investigation had been completed.

“Our officers are working hard on this case. The papers will be submitted maybe by the end of next week. But it will still depend on the progress of the investigation,” he told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

It was reported on December 21 that Felda is in danger of losing ownership of the piece of land worth RM200 million as a result of a “dubious deal” that took place in 2015.

The RM200 million figure was later updated to an estimated RM270 million.

The land is supposed to be for the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development project, which will comprise seven towers, including Felda’s KLVC Tower1A.

The tower will have 59 floors of offices, a two-floor office podium with parking lots, a six-floor car park, a two-storey underground car park, a rooftop garden and a helipad.

Felda later said it would take action to regain ownership of the land.

Its chairman, Shahrir Samad, said a police report was lodged on December 12 over the alleged dubious ownership transfer.

Since then, former Felda chairman Isa Samad had his statement recorded by the police on January 5.

On Wednesday, the New Straits Times reported that three board members of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC), said to be in office at the time of the controversial land deal, were under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for another case.

The paper reported that the three – Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid, Nik Azman Mohamed Zain and Dr Omar Salim — were questioned by MACC in August last year over the purchase of hotels in Kuching and London.

