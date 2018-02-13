ANYTHING TO DO WITH GE14? IN SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT, JOHOR SULTAN POSTPONES MARCH 23 BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS TO LATER DATE BUT PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO GO ON AS SCHEDULED – NO REASONS GIVEN FOR CHANGE IN PLAN

JOHOR BARU: Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pic) has postponed his birthday celebrations, which are supposed to be held in March.

In a short statement, the Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said Sultan Ibrahim had decreed for his official birthday celebrations on Friday, March 23, to be postponed to a later date that will be set soon.

“Nonetheless, the public holiday (for the state) will still be observed on March 23,” he said in a statement posted on the Royal Johor Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 13).

No reasons were given for the postponement.

ANN

