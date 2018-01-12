‘ANWAR WAS ABLE TO OVERCOME HIS FEELINGS & PUT THE COUNTRY’S IMPORTANCE FIRST’: MAHATHIR REVEALS WHY PKR AGREED TO HIS PM NOMINATION AT THE LAST MINUTE

PETALING JAYA – It was only at the eleventh hour that PKR had agreed to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad being named the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for prime minister.

Mahathir said the other three parties in PH had given the nod when he was nominated, but PKR had chosen not to make any decision.

The veteran statesman believes the delay was due to the party’s discomfort towards him, due to the jailing of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his premiership.

“However, PKR agreed at the last minute … I believe the agreement was due to Anwar being able to overcome his feelings and putting the country’s importance first,” he said in a blog post.

PH in a convention held in Shah Alam on Sunday, nominated Mahathir as the prime minister candidate and PKR president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy.

Commenting on being barred from visiting Anwar in prison on Wednesday, Mahathir said no prime minister in Malaysia had ever imposed restrictions on visiting inmates, even if they are politicians.

He noted that during his premiership, he had never disallowed any inmate, including Anwar, from being visited by their family members.

“But now, there is such an order specifically against me,” he said, adding that he was disappointed and saddened by the situation.

Mahathir said he had only wanted to thank Anwar personally for the latter’s endorsement of his candidacy.

“I only needed one minute to meet him, nothing more. There was no intention to talk about politics,” he said.

– Sundaily

.