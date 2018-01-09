ANOTHER TITAN RETURNS TO HELP MAHATHIR IN FINAL BATTLE AGAINST NAJIB: KIT SIANG TO CONTEST IN GELANG PATAH, FOLLOWING RECOVERY FROM OPS

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang is recovering well from surgery and is slated to defend his Gelang Patah seat in the 14th general election, said party officials.

“The doctor asked him to rest for at least a month. He is recovering well.

“I think he should be out and about campaigning by this month-end,” said a party official on condition of anonymity.

Lim underwent a laparoscopic partial nephrectomy on December 19 to remove a small, cancerous tumour in the left kidney.

Another DAP national leader confirmed Lim will be defending the Gelang Patah seat in Johor in the elections that must be held by August.

Pakatan Harapan finalised its seat negotiations for 165 parliamentary seats in the peninsula over the weekend.

Bersatu is contesting in 52 seats, PKR (51), DAP (35) and Amanah (27), the coalition announced at its convention on Sunday.

Lim won the Bandar Melaka federal seat when he first contested in 1969.

In 1986, he defeated Gerakan’s rising star Dr Koh Tsu Koon to win the Tanjong parliamentary seat.

In 1990, he won the Padang Kota state seat from the then Penang chief minister and Gerakan founder Lim Chong Eu, who subsequently retired from politics.

He was defeated by Dr Koh in 1995 when he stood against the then Penang chief minister and Gerakan vice-president in the Tanjung Bungah state seat.

The political veteran suffered his first parliamentary defeat in 1999 when he stood in Bukit Bendera against Gerakan’s Chia Kwang Chye.

In 2013, Lim defeated former Johor menteri besar Abdul Ghani Othman to win Gelang Patah by 14,762 votes. – January 9, 2018.