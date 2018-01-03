ANALISA BARISAN NASIONAL BAKAL KALAH TERUK PRU14

Here is some news from FMT today.

political analyst sees Umno Johor shakier than ever

attributes this to emergence of PPBM

PPBM founders : Johorean Muhyiddin Yassin

similar situation three decades ago

Kelantan’s Ku Li opposed to Mahathir



Umno lost Kelantan to PAS Umno face same fate in Johor cooperation with PASUmno lost Kelantan to PAS

Muhyiddin now PPBM president

Johoreans feel indebted to him

Johoreans slighted by unjust way he has been treated

Johoreans to show displeasure at polling booths

My comments : Johor is in the same situation as Kedah after Badawi insulted Tun Dr Mahathir. Hence the BN lost Kedah in 2008. The same thing is going to happen to Johor, Sabah and Kedah again. MOI practically kicked out Muhyiddin, Shafie Apdal and Mukhriz Mahathir. Now the BN will pay the price in Johor, Sabah and Kedah. Just wait and see.

The Malaysian Insight has begun a series on the marginal constituencies won by UMNO/BN in the last elections. There are about 38 Parliamentary constituencies that are considered marginal wins for the UMNO/BN. Here is Malaysian Insight’s analysis of Pasir Gudang :

UNDI Melayu bakal menentukan kerusi Parlimen Pasir Gudang PRU14

majoriti (BN) menjunam teruk dalam PRU 2013.

Majoriti BN jatuh 94% dpd 17,281 undi PRU 2008 kepada 935 undi PRU 2013

Pasir Gudang kawasan Parlimen campuran.

PRU13 101,041 pengundi berdaftar, 47% Melayu, Cina 38%, India 11%.

My comments : I think this time around, there is going to be a Tsunami of all voters – Malay, Chinese and Indian votes – against the BN.

In the PRU13 in 2013, the Indians voted for the BN – largely due to the fact that Waythamoorthy’s Hindraf was campaigning for the BN. This time around the Hindraf has launched the “Zero Votes For BN” campaign which is gaining traction not only among Indians but among other voters as well.

In Pasir Gudang for example, the number of Indian voters (about 11,000 of them) is about TWELVE TIMES (12 TIMES) UMNO’s slim winning margin of 935 votes. If only 470 Indians vote against the BN in Pasir Gudang, that seat will be lost. This time around I think all the 11,000 Indians will vote against the BN. By the way, this time around UMNO/BN can forget about RM50 plus one tin of Milo or one bag of rice to buy the Indian votes.

This time around the Indians are waiting eagerly for free washing machines, free LCD TVs, free motorbikes etc from UMNO/BN.

And here is the catch – the Indians are being told to take all these “donations from Saudi Arabia to be used to fight ISIS” and then DO NOT VOTE FOR THE BN.

IT WILL STILL BE ZERO VOTES FOR THE BN.

UMNO/BN is really screwed.

Here is something else I received yesterday. This is some really clever spin by the Pakatan psy-war boys. It has gone viral. It may not be entirely untrue. Berita terbaru …. UMNO TERDESAKPANAS PANAS PANAS

Shah Alam, Selangor

30 Dis 2017. Di khabarkan menteri Wilayah Persekutuan membuat perjumpaan sulit empat mata dengan Tun Dr M. Perjumpaan ini bagi membincangkan keadaan politik semasa di masa sama Ku Nan merayu kepada Pengerusi Parti Peribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) untuk kembali ke dalam perjuangan UMNO dan seterusnya Ku Nan mohon kepada YABhg. Tun M bagi membubarkan PPBM. Walaubagaimana pun usaha mendapatkan pengesahan dari kedua-dua individu tersebut gagal kerana masing-masing dilihat keluar dari tempat perjumpaan di salah sebuah hotel terkemuka di bandaraya ini. Namun dari sumber yang boleh di percayai dari parti PPBM mengesahkan perjumpaan itu adalah atas permintaan UMNO yg diwakilkan oleh Najib Tun Razak dengan tujuan untuk “membeli” Integriti bekas PM selama 22 tahun itu. Keadaan ini memperlihatkan bahawa kerajaan umno ketika ini sangat terdesak dan tenat serta akan menghadapi kekalahan teruk pada PRU 14 di jangka kurang dari 100 hari. Aktivis Parti. PPBM

BANTURA SUMBER:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=779684365560472&id=607080042820906&ref=bookmark

My comments : I checked with folks in Tun Dr. M’s office who dismissed this report. It is a clever spin. But it is really foolhardy of UMNO/BN to still venture into the General Elections with this thieving super moron sitting at the top. None of the Cabinet Ministers are with the stupid jack ass. I have more news which I do not wish to share but the BN is breaking up. (Do read on). Except for the MCA, the BN components are really worried about their future. The MCA is none too worried because MOST of MCA’s ordinary members vote for the DAP anyway. MCA is for business and projects, but their vote is for the DAP. So it will not be surprising if UMNO does ponder sending an emissary to meet with Tun Dr M to discuss “terms”. I do know that they have been meeting with other people. Finally here is a ‘forecast of the PRU 14’ by I dont know who that has gone viral since yesterday. It is worth a look.

PRU14 – Negeri yang diramalkan jatuh / kekal kepada WARISAN / PAKATAN HARAPAN – walaupun perlawanan 3-5 penjuru. Oleh penganalisis Politik tanah air

1.Kedah

2.Pulau Pinang

3.Perak

4.Selangor

5.Negeri Sembilan

6.Johor

7.Sabah (Warisan)

8.Wilayah Persekutuan Negeri yang masih berada di bawah UMNO/BN;

1.Sarawak

2.Terengganu

3.Pahang Negeri yang berada lawan 50-50;

1.Perlis

2.Kelantan

3.Melaka Faktor Utama

A) Tekanan kos sara hidup/GST

B) Peralihan sokongan penduduk Felda ekoran pencurian duit Felda/FGV

C) Kebangkitan sokongan / Aura Tun Mahathir

D) reaksi Kedah ekoran pemecatan Muhkriz sebagai MB

E) reaksi Johor ekoran pemecatan Muhyiddin Yassin dari UMNO

F) reaksi Sabah ekoran pemecatan Shafie Apdal dari UMNO

G) Gerak kerja bawahan menaikan isu rakyat

H) Pengundi baru

I) Tidak keluar mengundi

J) Kesedaran Saluran 2

K) Tsunami Melayu

L) Tsunami Cina

M) Tsunami India

N) Kebangkitan semula HINDRAF

O) Rasuah / penyelewengan

P) Isu potongan bantuan

Q) Isu kelemahan JKKK

R) Susutan nilai Ringgit (Protes dari peniaga/pedagang/Pemborong)

S) Ekonomi Sabah Timur rugi besar ekoran operasi ESSCOM

T) Kadar pengangguran meningkat di kalangan bumiputera

U) Penutupan banyak kilang, hypermarket dan premis perniagaan

V) Hasil kelapa sawit bumiputera jatuh merudum tanpa sabsidi baja

W) Hasil padi bumiputera Kedah, Perlis, Sekinchan, Perak jatuh tanpa sabsidi baja

X) penjualan tanah Kerajaan dan aset negara kepada Negeri Cina

Y) kehadiran berpuluhan ribu pekerja ‘penjajah baru’ dari Negeri Cina

Z) penampilan daif dan kurang cerdik presiden dan pimpinan UMNO/BN

Ahli PAS – Kebanyakan tidak keluar parti tetapi mengambil tindakan tidak akan keluar mengundi atau mengundi PAKATAN HARAPAN dengan senyap untuk mengelakkan dipulau, dicaci dan sebagainyaAhli UMNO – Mengundi Protes secara senyap, berkemungkinan takut untuk mendedahkan sokongan kepada PAKATAN HARAPAN. Pengundi Atas Pagar

– Bangkit dengan kesedaran kelembapan ekonomi dan anak muda tidak ada peluang pekerjaan.Wanita – Peratus mengikut menyokong parti sokongan suami sebanyak 75% Peratus jangkaan kemenangan kerusi PAS mengikut negeri (PRU14) 1.Kedah (Tiada Kerusi)

2.Perlis (Tiada Kerus)

3.Pulau Pinang (Tiada Kerusi)

4.Perak (Tiada Kerusi)

5.Selangor (Tiada Kerusi)

6.N.Sembilan (Tiada Kerusi)

7.Melaka (Tiada Kerusi)

8.Johor ( Tiada kerusi )

9.Wilayah Persekutuan (Tiada kerusi )

10.Pahang (Tiada kerusi )

11.Sarawak (Tiada Kerusi )

12.Sabah (Tiada Kerusi)

13.Kelantan (berkemungkinan 12 kerusi termasuk Parlimen)

14.Terengganu (20 kerusi kebawah) Penilaian kemenangan Kerusi PAKATAN HARAPAN mengikut Parti

-Belum mendapat maklumat jelas pembahagian kerusi

nota kaki: 1) spt praya2 yg lepas, SPR memainkan peranan utama dalam memberi kelebihan undi kpd BN. Pada PRU14 ini, SPR telah menyulitkan urusan semakan rang pengundi dengan tidak lagi memberi salinan kepada pembangkang, sebaliknya pembangkang terpaksa membuat salinan sendiri di pjbt2 spr negeri. 2) Pengundi pos dan pengundi awal yang sentiasa di ragui telah di tambah, bukan sahaja kepada polis dan tentera, tetapi juga kepada badan2 beruniform yang lain spt kesihatan/bomba/rela/petugas SPR dll. Malahan ada di sebahagian tempat, walaupun kem2 sedang di bina, pengundi pos bg tentera telah di bawa masuk._ 3) Justeru, rakyat dan orang ramai di galak utk terlibat sebagai Ejen pemerhati & pengira undi (PACA) di tempat masing2 melalui parti2 politik atau NGO spt INVOKE bagi memastikan pilihanraya kali ini adalah telus dan adil._

