AMAZING KIT SIANG CHALKS ‘DEATH DEFYING’ WORLD RECORD: 77-YEAR-OLD DAP STALWART LEADS GUAN ENG & FAMILY IN ‘ZIP-LINE’ AROUND KOMTAR’S 65TH FLOOR

GEORGE TOWN: DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang, his son Guan Eng and their family members spent the second day of Chinese New Year navigating around one of the highest rope courses in the world on the 65th floor of Komtar here yesterday.

The Gelang Patah MP who turns 77 on Tuesday took 30 minutes to complete the full 90-metre course at the new attraction called The Gravityz, 239 metres above the ground.

“Was told that I am the oldest person doing it thus far. Quite an experience,” he said in a Twitter posting later.

Kit Siang, who recently recovered from surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in late December, took to the rope course like a duck to water.

He also daringly zip-lined and waved to those viewing from the gallery at the dizzying height.

Inspired by the Macau Skywalk, The Gravityz which opened earlier this month features a course around the exterior of the Komtar tower where one negotiates past a series of obstacles while attached to a harness.

According to its operator, the flying-fox zip line is the most challenging part of the course.

Also in the private family getaway was chief minister and DAP secretary-general’s Guan Eng’s wife Betty Chew and their two youngest children.

Guan Eng’s siblings and their families also took part with their close friends from Kuala Lumpur.

The Gravityz expects to have 20,000 participants by the end of the year.

The course can hold a maximum load of 600kg, which is about six persons, at any given time. It is closed during bad weather.

– ANN

.