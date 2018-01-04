AMANAH ISSUES A WARNING AS ANWAR RELEASES ANOTHER ‘LOVE LETTER’ FROM PRISON: DON’T REPEAT THE MISTAKE OF GE13 BY REFUSING TO NAME PM – THIS TIME PKR WILL BE SPLIT FROM BERSATU, DAP & AMANAH

PAKATAN Harapan (PH) should not repeat the mistakes of Pakatan Rakyat (PR), which did not name its prime minister candidate, resulting in a split in the opposition pact, said Salahuddin Ayub.

The PH and Amanah vice-president said by naming a prime minister candidate they would have convinced Malaysians of the unity of the coalition.

“PH should not repeat the mistake in PR where the three parties at that time did not come to a consensus and named Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister before contesting in the 13th general election.

“This had caused a split within PAS and the fall of PR,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

PR was established in 2008, which included PKR, PAS and DAP. However, the opposition coalition split in 2015.

Not long after, PAS had experienced internal issues which caused their members to quit and form Amanah.

The former two term Kubang Kerian MP said PR had failed to take Putrajaya due to the split as it showed there was no political unity.

“Just imagine, even by not naming a candidate for prime minister and the split among the parties, they had managed to gain 52% of the popular vote.

“I believe that if we name our candidates for prime minister and deputy prime minister this will garner support and become a catalyst for PH to take over Putrajaya,” said the former PAS vice-president.

PH will hold its presidential council meeting this evening and the main item on the agenda will be the candidacy for prime minister and deputy prime minister.

In PH’s meeting last year, Dr Mahathir and PKR president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were proposed as prime minister and deputy prime minister if the coalition won GE14.

However, the proposal was not announced because PKR still wanted to discuss the matter at the party level, though Bersatu, DAP and Amanah had supported it without objection.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin last week said PH had no choice but to name the prime minister before the 14th general election as the people wanted to know what the opposition coalition is offering to transform Malaysia after GE14.

Last week, The Malaysian Insight also reported that PKR had placed three conditions before agreeing to Dr Mahathir being the prime minister’s candidate.

Salahuddin said the candidates for the prime minister and deputy prime minister posts should get the full support of all components parties.

“We don’t need any individuals who are seen to be taking advantage or use PH for their own political agenda.

“For me, it doesn’t matter if they are young or old, but that person must have the PH spirit and get consensus from all the parties.”