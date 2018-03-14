ALTANTUYA HAMMERS FINAL NAIL INTO NAJIB & ROSMAH’S UMNO COFFIN: ‘AT ONE TIME, RPK EVEN ACCUSED ROSMAH OF MASTERMINDING ALTANTUYA’S MURDER’ – RAFIDAH SHAKES UMNO WITH FIERY COUNTER-ATTACK AT ‘MR U-TURN, WRITE-FOR-DEDAK’ RAJA PETRA

Former minister Rafidah Aziz has rubbished allegations made against her by blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin in an article on his Malaysia Today news portal.

In a Facebook post, Rafidah urged Raja Petra to stop diverting from issues she had raised, including on alleged inaction by Malaysian authorities over the 1MDB scandal.

“This British-based turncoat fugitive skunk is indeed a joke.

“The content of his most recent article about me, is laughable! I wonder how much dedak he was paid (in British pounds?)…,” she said.

In her post, Rafidah sarcastically shot down Raja Petra’s claims against her while at the same time pointing out how he had changed his stories over the years, including the contents of his statutory declaration on the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibu.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED STORIES:

Rosmah at murder scene – Malaysia Today

RPK: I don’t believe Rosmah involved in Altantuya murder – Malaysiakini

Najib: Muslim by birth, Hindu by practice – Malaysia Today

“Give him enough dedak, he will dance to any tune… Just see his statutory declaration, implicating the first lady in the Altantunya murder… How dare he make such accusations,” said Rafidah who shared a link of Raja Petra’s own posting about his statutory declaration made in 2008 before he left for the UK.

In a 2011 interview with TV3, Raja Petra, however, disclaimed any responsibility for his accusations that Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were involved in Altantuya’s murder.

Meanwhile, Rafidah also took swipes at Najib in response to Raja Petra’s insinuations about how she had amassed some RM8 billion in 21 years as international trade and industry minister.

“Wealth of RM 8billion?? Indeed…”

“Maybe his family donated to me? (Oh sorry… the ‘donation’ story is already used up by someone else),” she said alluding to the RM2.6 billion donation scandal.

“I am the ‘Real Owner’ of AirAsia (Tony and Din… eat your heart out, sorry, please step aside and give way to the ‘REAL’ owner…),” Rafidah, who is AirAsia X chairperson, further said in reference to AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and chairperson Kamarudin Meranun.

This was in response to Raja Petra’s claims that Rafidah had channelled several billion ringgit of her “ill-gotten gains” through AirAsia.

“Next time, don’t be surprised, Mr U-turn can be paid enough to even say ‘all our debts have already been paid from collections from some rich friends somewhere…,” said Rafidah, who ended her post by urging Raja Petra to repent for his claims made against her.

MKINI

.