ALOR GAJAH REVOLT WORSENS – KICK THEM OUT ONCE & FOR ALL! INSTEAD OF APOLOGIZING, KA SIONG & LIOW BLAME INCENSED MCA GRASSROOTS FOR FAILING TO LOOK AT ‘BIGGER PICTURE’ OVER NAJIB’S APPOINTEE

MCA deputy president Wee Ka Siong urged his party members to look at the bigger picture after a revolt in Alor Gajah, arising from an attempt to field Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak’s aide in the parliamentary constituency in the coming polls.

“I hope our grassroots will look at the bigger picture. After all, we are facing the general election. I think they can express their views through internal channels,” he was quoted as saying by 8TV.

Yesterday, the Oriental Daily reported that MCA president Liow Tiong Lai had informed MCA’s incumbent Alor Gajah MP Koh Nai Kwong (photo below) that he would be moved to the state seat of Machap, which MCA narrowly won in the 2013 polls.

This was to make way for Najib’s political secretary Wong Nai Chee, who is also an appointed MCA central committee member.

The news triggered a revolt within local BN ranks, with Alor Gajah MCA cancelled its events and Koh’s supporters flooding Liow’s Facebook page with angry comments.

Wee said any decision relating to the selection of candidates was between Liow and Najib.

“We have decided that the president will take into account various considerations. Whether this decision is final, we don’t know. After all, it is between PM and the president,” he was quoted as saying.

‘MCA not in disarray’

Wee also denied that Alor Gajah MCA was now in disarray and accused the opposition of trying to paint such a picture.

Wee also said he had no knowledge about a planned rally this evening to voice dissatisfaction with Liow’s decision.

Wee stressed that he believed Liow had the political wisdom to resolve the matter.

Wong (photo), who was appointed as Najib’s political secretary in 2011, first shot to prominence in the 2004 general election, unseating then DAP secretary-general Kerk Kim Hock in Kota Melaka.

It was the first time DAP had lost the seat since the creation of the constituency in 1969, which had Lim Kit Siang as its first MP.

In the following election, however, Wong lost Kota Melaka to DAP.

Wong stands a good chance if he is fielded in Alor Gajah which is the safest parliamentary seat in the country for MCA.

The party achieved its largest majority in Alor Gajah out of the seven parliamentary seats it won in the 2013 polls.

Koh garnered 32,594 votes, beating DAP’s Damian Yeo Shen Li by an 11,597 vote majority.

DAP, which has contested and lost Alor Gajah in the last three general elections, will cede the seat to its Pakatan Harapan ally Bersatu in the 14th general election.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke has expressed confidence that Bersatu will pose the strongest threat to MCA in the Malay-majority constituency.

