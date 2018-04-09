AL-JAZEERA VIDEO: IS NAJIB BEING DRIVEN BY FEAR – IS MAHATHIR SET TO RETURN AS MALAYSIA’S PM AGED 92?

Malaysia will have a general election in the next 60 days in what could be the most tightly-contested poll since the country’s independence in 1957.

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister – from 1981 until 2003 – is making a comeback.

The 92-year-old is determined to depose his former protege, the current Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Najib is under pressure after being accused of fraud in a multi-million dollar state fund.



Parliament was dissolved on Friday and the countdown to the elections is now on.

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Charles Santiago – Malaysian MP and member of the Democratic Action Party

Oh Ei Sun – senior adviser at Asia Strategy and Leadership Institute

Eric See-To – Barisan Nasional deputy communications director

