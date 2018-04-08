AISEH APANDI: NAJIB EXTENDS TERM OF ATTORNEY-GENERAL, FAMOUS FOR HIS 1MDB DENIALS, BY 3 YEARS

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s term as Attorney-General has been extended for three years until 2021.

This was confirmed by Apandi when contacted today via WhatsApp.

“Yes, it is confirmed. Sorry for the late reply. I was waiting for the written confirmation. Alhamdulillah (praise to Allah),” he said this when contacted by NSTP.

The 68-year-old Apandi was appointed Attorney-General on July 27, 2015, replacing Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail whose service was terminated due to health reason.

The Kota Baru-born holds an LLB (Hons) degree from the University of London and is a barrister-at-law of the Inner Temple London. He has also pursued studies at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, London.

He was legal adviser to the Trade Ministry from 1979 to 1982, when he left to start his own legal practice.

He had also served as magistrate in Kuala Terengganu Magistrate Court, deputy public prosecutor for Kelantan and Terengganu, High Court of Malaya judge, Court of Appeal judge and Federal Court judge.

NST

