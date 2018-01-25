AIRASIA PASSENGERS GET A SHOCK WHEN CABIN CREW DIES DURING FLIGHT

PETALING JAYA – An AirAsia staff died while on duty during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bandung, Indonesia today.

AirAsia in a statement said the flight, AK416, had to be diverted to the Senai International Airport in Johor due to “medical emergency” to treat the 46-year-old.

The company added the victim was given immediate medical treatment upon landing, but was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

“The AirAsia family is saddened by the loss of an Allstar and extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

“We will provide all necessary support to the family during this bereavement period,” the low-cost airline said.

AirAsia said the flight later departed from Senai at 9am and arrived at the Husein Sastranegara International Airport, Indonesia at 10.11am.

“The safety of our guests is our utmost priority and we strive to provide as much assistance as possible in these circumstances,” AirAsia said.

Kulai district police chief Supt Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the matter.

Dzulkhairi said AirAsia has lodged a police report on the incident.

He added the victim is an Indonesian man and the case has been classified as sudden death.

