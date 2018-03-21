AIRASIA BOSS TONY FERNANDES REVEALS THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE HE’S EVER BEEN GIVEN

“LIFE IS NOT A SPRINT, IT’S A MARATHON. AND YOU DON’T HAVE TO COMPLETE EVERYTHING IN ONE DAY.”-Tony Fernandes, Group CEO of AirAsia

In 2001, Fernandes became the group CEO of AirAsia. By finding new ways to attract customers, he helped lift the loss-making company out of debt.

His experience has taught him not to rush things. “Life is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. And you don’t have to complete everything in one day,” Fernandes said.

The businessman also had some guidance to offer younger workers on how to tackle the all-important issue of work-life balance.

“It’s a real issue, especially to the younger people,” he said. “All these entrepreneurs, you want to go and win, you’re engrossed in your life — and I never had regrets but I could’ve balanced my life better — because you want to take over the world, and you’re 24/7 on the phone, you’re in the office all the time, but then you can’t replicate your kids growing up or some of those things.”

Fernandes admitted that it’s easy for him to say now, after what he’s achieved during his career, but if he could give just one piece of advice, it would be to “try and keep the weekends to yourself.”

