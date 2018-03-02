ACER MALAYSIA RELEASES NEW ALL-IN-ONE DESKTOP PC & THREE MONITORS STARTING FROM RM799

As Chinese New Year is drawing to a close, Acer Malaysia has started to kick off this year by unveiling new a new Aspire S 24 All-in-One desktop PC and three new monitors which are theXF270HA monitor, ED242QRA monitor and the EB321HQUB monitor for entertainment purpose. Check out below what you can expect from the new products.

Acer Aspire S 24 All-In-One Desktop PC

First up, the Aspire S 24 All-in-One desktop PC is Acer’s slimmest desktop to date featuring 5.97mm ultra-thin side profile. The bezel is also impressively narrow with only 2.7mm and this allows the 23.8-inch full HD IPS screen to go up to 90% aspect ratio. Inside the machine, it has the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processor with optional Intel Optane memory, the RAM is as powerful as well running up to 32GB DDR4 and has 1TB HDD of storage space.

Moreover, the monitor can be tilted from -5 to 25 degree and it’s supported by a 2.1 channel subwoofer by Dolby Audio Premium and Acer’s own TrueHarmony technology. There’s even a wireless charging base for any Qi-enabled devices.

Acer XF270HA Monitor

If you want a gaming monitor, then perhaps the XF270HA is the one for you. This 27-inch entry-level gaming monitor sports a Full HD resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio and has AMD FreeSync technology beneath the machine. With a rapid refresh rate of 240Hz and fast response time of 1 ms GTG (Gray to Gray), this shortens the time required for frame rendering, thus lowers input lag.

Acer also pre-installed its EyeProtect technology which incorporates several features including Flickerless, BluelightShield, Low Dimming and ComfyView display to reduce eye strain and provides a more comfortable viewing experience for users.

Acer ED242QRA Monitor

Or if you want something smaller, the ED242QRA monitor features a 23.6-inch VA curved 16:9 screen with Full HD (1920 x 1080) display. This is one of the newest curved monitors in the market with an 1800 curvature, providing an immersive experience with a super wide field of view. It features a FreeSync technology that delivers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and it supports HDMI and DisplayPort as well.

Like the XF270HA Monitor, Flickerless, BluelightShield and ComfyView technology are pre-installed as well to protect users from eye strain. The monitor can also be tilted from -5° to 20° for comfortable viewing position.

Acer EB321HQUB Monitor

Lastly, the biggest one of all – the EB321HQUB Monitor features a huge 31.5-inch monitor with WQHD (2560 x 1440) display with IPS technology. Design for the best entertainment viewing experience possible, it can support up to 10-bits colour depth and present 1.07 billion reservoirs of colours. Of course, the Flickerless, BluelightShield, and ComfyView technology are available, same goes to having HDMI and DisplayPort.

All the products above are now available for purchase immediately at all authorized Acer resellers nationwide. The price for each device are RM4399, RM199, RM799 and RM1099 respectively.

For more information, please visit Acer Malaysia Facebook or call Acer’s Product Infoline at 1800-88- 1288 (9am – 6pm, Mondays to Fridays).

– https://technave.com/

