A TERRIBLE FATE AWAITS NAJIB & HE KNOWS IT: RAIS YATIM WANTED TO QUIT BY END-DECEMBER 2017, BUT MO1 BEGGED HIM TO STAY ON – REPORT

Here is some news from https://m.malaysiakini.com/news/415770. Persons with ministerial rank should use “proper channels” to air grievances

or resign according to Jasa in response to Rais Yatim’s Twitter postings on apparent love for Jho Low. “Please resign if you can’t act like a minister, and use proper channels”

My comments : I first heard last year that Rais Yatim wanted to resign from his post as Special Adviser to the gomen with Ministerial rank. Like many other people in UMNO, Rais too was getting tired of all the lying, cheating and stealing that is being covered up.

I believe Rais did prepare a letter of resignation but I do not know if it was handed over. But the talk is MO1 asked Rais to postpone his exit from the gomen at least until the elections are called. Which is not very fvar away. The Star says Parliament will be dissolved end of March. Its no more rocket science. There are only a few weeks left.

The other talk I heard is that MO1 does not trust many of his own people. Because like Rais Yatim, more UMNO sorts are getting fed up with playing the fool for MO1’s benefit.

So in the coming elections MO1 will be fielding some of his trusted buddies in two seats – Parliament and State. Because he does not trust other people any more.

My advise is to MO1 : By now you should have started losing serious sleep about “seriously losing your head” in the coming election.

Once you lose the elections, you will be losing a lot more after that.

Please dont be thinking about doing anything stupid ok.

You are fugly bro. That strange creature is serious dumpling ugly too.

Meaning even in good times you folks are not pretty.

If you mess things up, it is you who will go down real ugly.

It has happened before and it will happen again.

The Shah of Iran, Marcos, Suharto, Caesescu was the worst, Antonio Manuel Noriega, now Mugabe, Zuma. They all get thrown into the tong sampah.

What a terrible fate awaits you.