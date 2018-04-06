A PROUD MOMENT FOR AZIZAH & ANWAR: MAHATHIR REVEALS PLAN B – ALL PAKATAN PARTIES TO CONTEST UNDER PKR LOGO

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced that all parties in the opposition coalition will be contesting under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat logo for the 14th General Election (GE14).

“I want to inform all of you, and all of Malaysia, and the whole world that we will be contesting under one symbol, the PKR symbol,” Mahathir told a crowd at a press conference in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

However, Mahathir said the decision of which symbol to use was not an easy one.

“DAP has used their rocket symbol for many years, others are also partial to their symbol,” he said.

But Mahathir said that Pakatan Harapan parties – DAP, PKR, Amanah and his own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia which is temporarily suspended – had decided to use one common symbol for all opposition parties.

It is believed that this decision only affects Pakatan Harapan candidates in peninsula Malaysia, as those in Sabah and Sarawak are not bound by this ruling.

ANN

.