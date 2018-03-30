‘A GREAT EVIL HAS BEFALLEN MALAYSIA’: NAJIB HAS OVERDONE IT – HIS REDELINEATION & FAKE NEWS BILLS HAVE MADE M’SIANS MORE DETERMINED TO KICK HIM OUT IN GE14

ALL MALAYSIANS – IBAN, KADAZAN, DUSUN, MALAYS, CHINESE, INDIANS LET US RALLY AROUND YB LIEW CHIN TONG’S PLEA. THIS IS OUR FINAL OPPORTUNITY.

We are at the tail end of this Parliament session, what is happening is just sickening. It makes me more determined to fight hard to win in GE14.

Barisan Nasional is bulldozing the redelineation motion today and, most likely, the Fake News Bill tomorrow. After which, Prime Minister Najib Razak can dissolve parliament any time.

Processes are cynically abused to suit the needs of the political masters.

Only 5 reps each from the government and opposition respectively were allowed to speak for 10 minutes each, and it is clear that the government wants the redelineation motion passed by 5.30pm.

When Speaker Pandikar Amin was challenged by Kit Siang’s question, the latter was slapped with a half-year suspension.

What is clear is that Najib has lost the support of the public and is now relying on technicalities to win by default.

A decade after becoming MP, I am fed up.

I am fed up of seeing the face of Speaker Pandikar and listening to his illogical rants.

I am fed up to see all the nonsense happening in the august house of parliament, right in front of my eyes.

Malaysians are fed up.

I pray that we can all come together, find common ground and fight hard in the GE in the hope to end BN’s rule and put in place a better government for ordinary Malaysians.

My comments : Yes we are fed up. And we are not going to just keep quiet about this.

As YB Liew Chin Tong says :

It makes me more determined to fight hard to win in GE14. . . I pray that we can all come together, find common ground and fight hard in the GE in the hope to end BN’s rule and put in place a better government for ordinary Malaysians

Here is my plea as well. Let us fight folks.

Spread this message far and wide.

Talk to your family first.

Talk to your friends at work.

Talk to your neighbours.

Talk to your friends at the masjid, temple, church etc.

A great evil has befallen our country.

It is we who must get rid of this evil from our country.

It is we and we alone who can help ourselves.

No one else can.

And remember this – we the people are the strongest force in our country.

The tyrants, the thieves, the liars, the morons are no match for the people.

No matter how powerful they appear to be, they are cowards. Bacul in Malay.

They appear to be powerful but they are not.

One day we will see them scream and cry like babies.

That day will come. For all the stealing and thieving and all the fear and oppression they have hoisted upon the people, they will pay for that. Most certainly they will pay.

So just like YB Liew Chin Tong says, let us be more determined, let us all place great faith and trust in ourselves, that “we can all come together, find common ground and fight hard in the GE . . and put in place a better government for ordinary Malaysians”.

This is not just a worthy cause but our survival as a nation and as a decent society depends on it.

– http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.co.id

.