3 HOURS OF AGONY FOR SIBU MAN WHOSE PENIS GOT ‘STUCK OVERNIGHT IN BOTTLE’

SIBU – A 73-year-old senior citizen had to endure three hours of agonising pain when his penis was stuck inside a mineral water bottle this morning.

The man rushed to the hospital after he failed to free his swollen penis from the bottle.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department head of Zone 4, Misran Bisara confirmed the incident and said he received a distress call around 7.21am.

“Based on the information, a team of firefighters from the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the hospital to assist in the removal of the bottle by using special tools.

“It is learnt that the elderly man had inserted his penis inside the water bottle last night. As soon as he woke up the next day, he discovered his penis had swelled up and he could not remove the bottle,” he said.

He said, the man’s penis was believed to be swollen due to the restricted blood flow after he had left the bottle on overnight.

“We used a special tool where we cut the ‘ring’ of the bottle. The operation took only several minutes as the bottle was made from plastic. However, we had to take precautionary steps because it involved a sensitive part of the body,” he said.

– NST

.