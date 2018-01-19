2018 TOYOTA HARRIER: FULL SPECS FROM RM238,000

KUALA LUMPUR: UMW Toyota Motor has started deliveries for the 2018 Toyota Harrier, which comes in two trim levels priced at RM238,000 (Premium trim) and RM259,900 (Luxury trim).

Prices are on-the-road (including GST, without insurance).

Buyers enjoy a full 5-year/unlimited mileage factory warranty as well as nationwide aftersales support with ready availability of genuine parts.

Extra features for the Harrier 2.0T Luxury include an electrochromic rearview mirror (reduces dazzle automatically), a memory setting for the driver seat and a seat ventilation system which keeps the front seat occupant’s body cool, and a nanoe generator to give a healthier environment in the cabin.

Nanoe ions (nanoe is a term combining ‘nano-technology’ and ‘electric’) are moist ions and especially beneficial to hair and skin.

Released from the vent on the driver’s side, the ions spread throughout the cabin.

The 18-inch alloy rims are standard fitment while the Harrier 2.0T Luxury also gets a panoramic moonroof, power-operated boot, and rain-sensing windscreen wipers.

This is the first time that the Harrier is officially available through authorised Toyota outlets in the country and it joins the Vellfire and Alphard in the CBU (completely built-up) range imported from Japan.

“As the earlier generations were intended only for the Japanese domestic market, we were unable to sell them officially. However, Toyota Motor Corp has now decided to offer it outside Japan and we are among the first countries to sell it officially,” said Ravindran K., president of UMW Toyota Motor.

The 2018 Harrier has a sharp aerodynamically-angled grille and incorporates a hawk emblem.

LEDs are used for the headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, cornering lamps, foglamps and rear combinations lamps.

The front signals show the driver’s intention to turn left or right, or change lanes, by a sequential display of lights.

The fully imported Harrier 2.0T has a 2-litre 8AR-FTS petrol engine with a twin scroll turbocharger.

This engine features D-4ST direct fuel-injection and a VVT-iW (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent Wide) system.



Pre-Crash System

Owners of the new Harrier will be well protected by the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) Package, a suite of Active Safety systems available in a Toyota model in Malaysia for the first time.

Pre-Crash System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Lane Departure Alert and Adaptive High-Beam System are part of the TSS Package.

The Pre-Crash System helps to reduce collisions with vehicles ahead.

Active between 15 km/h and 180 km/h, it uses a radar sensor working with a camera to monitor the road ahead.

If there is a possibility of a collision, the driver will first be warned by a buzzer and message.

Depending on the speed the vehicle is going at, Pre-Collision Brake Assist will be activated to increase braking pressure if the driver presses the brake pedal.

Should no action appear to be taken by the driver to reduce the vehicle’s speed, Pre-Collision Braking immediate begins and automatic activation of the 4-disc brakes will take place.

Even if a collision cannot be avoided, the Pre-Crash System can help to reduce the impact and effects of the accident.

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control is a more intelligent type of cruise control.

Available from speeds of 50 km/h, the system uses a radar sensor for monitoring.

If a vehicle is detected ahead which is slower and the set cruising speed is higher, then the speed of the Harrier will be reduced automatically so as to maintain a safe gap between the vehicles.

Once the vehicle ahead is no longer present, the set cruising speed will be resumed.

The driver can manually set the gap between vehicles in three different levels.

As with all cruise control systems, deactivation occurs immediately when the brake pedal is pressed.

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Keeping Assist keeps the vehicle within the lane and works in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control radar.

If the vehicle deviates from the centre of the lane, the system will apply a small amount of adjustment on the steering system to create a counter-force that will keep the vehicle within the lane.

The system is active at speeds of 50 km/h or more and on lanes that are at least 3 metres wide.

Other safety systems include 7 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Traction Control (TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal (flashes the rear hazard warning lamps to warn following drivers in an emergency braking situation), Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Brake Hold, and Parking Sensors with Reverse Camera.

2018 Toyota Harrier 2.0T (Premium) at RM238,000

– 1,998cc Twin-scroll Turbocharged, In-line 4-Cylinders, 16-Valve DOHC with VVT-iW

– 231ps at 5,200rpm to 5,600rpm

– 350Nm at 1,650rpm to 4,000rpm

– 6-Speed Automatic with Super ECT

– 235/55R18 tyres

– Temporary spare tyre

– Fuel Tank: 60 litres

– Headlamps: Automatic Bi-LED with Sequential Turn Signal

– LED Cornering lamps,

– LED Daytime running lights

– LED Front fog lamps

– DVD Player with 7-inch Capacitive Touch Screen, Smartphone Connectivity, Wi-Fi, Internet Browser

– Voice Recognition, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

– Reverse Camera

– Smart Entry and Start System

– Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control with Capacitive Touch Control Panel

– Ultrasuede seats

– Powered front seats

– Power Lumbar Support: 2 Way

– Toyota Premium Security and Solar Film

– Steering Column: 4-way Power Adjustable with Auto Tilt Away

– Pre-crash System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

– Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Adaptive High-beam System (AHS)

– 7 Airbags

– Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

– Traction Control (TRC)

– Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

– Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

– Electronic Parking Brake

– Automatic Brake Hold

– Front and rear parking sensors

2018 Toyota Harrier 2.0T (Luxury) at RM259,900

– Panoramic Moonroof

– Power Back Door

– Rain-sensing Wipers

– NanoE ion generator for cabin

– Premium Nappa Leather seats

– Memory function for driver’s seat

– Power Lumbar Support: 4 Way

– Ventilated front Seats

– Electrochromic Rear View Mirror

– Illuminated Scuff Plate

Optional Accessories

– Navigation System (RM1,272 with GST)

– Tonneau Cover (RM1,590 with GST)

Four colours:

– White Pearl Crystal Shine (extra RM848 with GST)

– Dark Blue Mica Metallic

– Silver Metallic

– Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine (extra RM848 with GST)

