1MDB’S SHOCK STATEMENT TO SAVE NAJIB TANTAMOUNT TO TREASON? ‘RM430MIL SEIZED BY SWISS IS NOT OURS: EYEOPENER FOR THE MALAYS – NAJIB ONLY CARES ABOUT HIMSELF, NOT MALAYSIA

THE CHF104 million (RM430 million) held by the Swiss Federal Treasury does not belong to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), and is actually a fine imposed on banks which have allegedly breached Swiss laws, the state investor said today.

Responding to news and press statements by opposition leaders about the Swiss Parliament’s plans to debate and vote on a motion to repatriate the “stolen” funds to Malaysia, 1MDB said the amount in question cannot be claimed by the firm nor by the Malaysian government.

“The money does not belong to 1MDB.

“The CHF104 million is being claimed by the relevant banks…that have disputed the actions of the Swiss Financial Markets Authority (FINMA) and are appealing the action in the Federal Administration Court.