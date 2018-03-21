1MDB – WHEN EAGLES LIKE RAIS & RAFIDAH CONVERGE, MALAYS HAVE HOPE AGAIN: THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED – IT’S NOW OR NEVER FOR MUSA HITAM, ZETI AZIZ & GANI PATAIL TO SPEAK UP

Will Najib, his cabinet ministers and all those being implicated be able to fight off the growing strength of establishment critics now circling over 1MDB?

With the latest lambasting from Rais Yatim and Rafidah Aziz over the 1MDB scandal, it is hard not to draw a parallel with eagles descending or assembling.

Imagine for a moment how Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s fortress is gaining strength in highlighting the 1MDB debacle ahead of the general election.

Now, Rafidah and Rais have joined in, both aiming pointed barbs in the direction of Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has not yet given believable, satisfactory and watertight answers to defuse the local and global media exposes. These exposes continue to raise more dissatisfaction among the educated and informed masses.

Citizens inevitably are left to take stock of the growing number of ‘eagles’ coming together.

Rafidah was a leading minister in the Mahathir administration. A noted financial and economic wizard, she was, by no accident or convenience, tagged as the ‘Iron Lady of Asia’.

And Rais Yatim, regarded as a learned man, has unexpectedly raised eyebrows. Netizens have showered him with accolades for standing up to be counted in his recent face-off with Najib’s entourage and others in Umno.

Strength (and even hope) is building up as these eagles converge, descending upon a common cause and concern that has plagued and infected the soul of this nation and its people, at least those who care enough for their country.

Malaysians will be watching with great anticipation as they start counting the eagles: Mahathir, Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Kit Siang, Mat Sabu and now Rafidah and Rais.

Already there are tongues wagging in speculation about certain past MCA leaders like Dr Ling Liong Sik and Dr Chua Soi Lek, who may add to the numbers of eagles joining forces.

Would others – the likes of Musa Hitam, Zeti Akhtar Aziz and Gani Patail – also join forces and speak their minds and hearts? Such is the growing expectations among patriotic citizens who remain unconvinced by Najib, Rosmah Mansor, Arul Kanda, the attorney general, the inspector general of police or any of the existing cabinet ministers – no matter how hard Najib’s team keeps trying.

The question is, will Najib and his current inventory of cabinet ministers and all those being implicated be able to fight off the growing strength of these politically proven eagles?

Another thought that is becoming the staple of discussions among concerned citizens is, will Umno be able to consolidate its weakening MCA and MIC partnerships, who have largely remained silent on 1MDB, the Scorpene purchases, and the Altantuya murder? These are some of the concerns that are gaining traction in the social and public space of concerned citizens.

If Najib’s strategy to discredit Mahathir, the prime minister needs to convince the public that the descending eagles have been all gullible or taken in by his nemesis’ rhetoric. This the people will not buy because they had lived and grown under the strength of these eagles during the Mahathir administration.

It would be most interesting to watch what unfolds in the days and weeks leading up to the general election.

If Najib’s advisers get the prime minister to peddle threats that those opposed to the BN are anti-government, it could backfire because the people, who are increasingly looking to the growing number of eagles-on-the-attack, may retort: “These eagles were our leaders and formed the very government that Najib now heads. So what is so anti-government about our stand in support of these eagles?”

WRITER: JD Lovrenciear.

– https://aliran.com

.